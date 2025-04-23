Will Vaani Kapoor Apologise? Actress Faces Backlash For Abir Gulaal Promotions With Pak Actor Fawad Khan Post Pahalgam Attack

Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film Abir Gulaal, which also features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film is scheduled to release on May 9, and the actor duo has been actively promoting it. However, following the deadly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, the movie and the actors are facing boycott calls on social media. Vaani Kapoor has been dubbed ‘shameless’ and ‘insensitive’ for attending pre-release events with a Pakistani actor while the terrorist attack claimed the lives of over 20 tourists.

On April 19 and April 21, Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan attended music launches and promotional events for their film Abir Gulaal. The actress even took to her Instagram account to interact with her fans live and heap praises on her co-actor Fawad Khan. Following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, #BoycottVaaniKapoor and #BoycottAbirGulaal have been trending on social media.



The release of Abir Gulaal already faced opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The organisation stated that it will ‘not allow’ the movie to be released in Maharashtra as it features a Pakistani actor. For the unversed, Fawad Khan has previously appeared in Bollywood movies such as Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Social media users have put down a ‘no tolerance’ policy for Pakistani actors in Bollywood going forward.



Vaani Kapoor is yet to condemn the massacre of tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam for which the TRF, LeT terror group, has claimed responsibility. Videos circulating on social media suggest that the actress was in Dubai when the attack took place.

Vaani Kapoor faces backlash on social media | Image: X