With Sikandar, Salman Khan Breaks Rashmika Mandanna's Hit Streak Post Animal, Pushpa 2, Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the Salman Khan headliner Sikandar, which hit the big screens on March 30. The actress had been on a hit streak, with her past few releases becoming blockbusters. However, this has been broken following the release of Sikandar, which opened to largely negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Rashmika Mandanna's hit streak broken

Before Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna featured in the Vicky Kaushal headliner Chhaava. The actress played the role of his wife, Maharani Yesu Bai, in the historical drama. The film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies ever with ₹ 584.85 Cr domestic collection. This is preceded by her hit franchise, Pushpa 2.



Released in December 2024, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian movie ever. The film, in which Rashmika plays the role of Srivalli, has minted ₹ 1234.1 Cr in India. Before this, the actress was seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Released in December 2023, the film minted ₹ 553.87 Cr. After back-to-back hits, Sikandar comes as a blot on Rashmika Mandanna's career.

Marred with negative reviews, Sikandar rakes in dismal numbers at the box office

Released on the Eid weekend, Salman Khan's headliner Sikandar has failed to impress the audience at the big screen. The film has been criticised for a dull storyline, lackadaisical acting, substandard VFX, poor dubbing and bizarre plot. Clouded by negative word of mouth, Sikandar has been moving at a slow pace at the box office.



