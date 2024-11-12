Published 13:21 IST, November 12th 2024
Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli Applies Henna, Dances At Cocktail Party Before Temple Wedding In Delhi
Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli is all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of the big day, the actor partook in the pre-wedding festivities with friends and family.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Himansh Kohli at his pre-wedding festivity | Image: weddingvowsandviews/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:21 IST, November 12th 2024