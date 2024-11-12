sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 13:21 IST, November 12th 2024

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli Applies Henna, Dances At Cocktail Party Before Temple Wedding In Delhi

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli is all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of the big day, the actor partook in the pre-wedding festivities with friends and family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himansh Kohli at his pre-wedding festivity
Himansh Kohli at his pre-wedding festivity | Image: weddingvowsandviews/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:21 IST, November 12th 2024