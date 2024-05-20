Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their firstborn, a son, on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya, May 10. The couple shared a joint post on their social media handle to announce the news and shared a post revealing his name. The new parents thanked the medical staff for their expertise and tireless efforts.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar name son Vedavid

The couple has shared a post that featured Lord Vishnu holding a baby. The text on the post reads, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son. Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love."

In the caption, Aditya expressed his gratitude to the "exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professional" for their expertise and tireless efforts. He concluded the note by writing, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Celebs congratulate the new parents

Soon after the couple dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar! God bless". Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia and Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations… god bless …" Priyamani, who starred alongside Yami in Article 370, wrote, "Congratulations @adityadharfilms sir and @yamigautam." Apart from celebs, a fan wrote, "Hath Hath Mubarak. May Almighty bless Vedavid with His choicest blessings. Congratulations to the entire Dhar - Gautam clan." Another wrote, "Mubarak mahra Mubarak. God bless him with love, happiness and good health always."

(A file photo of Yami and Aditya | Image: Instagram)

The couple welcomed their son after three years of their wedding. They got married on June 4, 2021.