Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mention of Yami Gautam's film Article 370 in one of his speeches saying, "I have been told that a film titled Article 370 is releasing this week. It is good that a film has been made on this subject. Apart from entertaining the audience, it will also raise awareness of the events that prompted us to make this decision. It will put them up to speed with facts," actress Yami Gautam has now reacted to the same.

Yami Gautam reacts to PM Modi's mention of her film

Recently, in an interview with ANI, actress Yami Gautam opened up about how she felt when PM Modi mentioned her film. The mom-to-be said, "It was an honour. I couldn't belibelieveev it at first. I was giving some interviews at the time and, all of a sudden, my phone was flooded with notifications. It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister of our country knows about us and our film. Momentarily, I had this slight childish feeling: He knows me? Really" Suc words of encouragement and support coming from the PM, no less, are very important for our film and will spur us on to come out with similar projects in the future."