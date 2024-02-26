Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Yami Gautam Reacts To PM Modi's Mention Of Her Film Article 370 During His Speech: He Knows Me?

Days before Article 370's release, PM Modi mentioned Yami Gautam's film in one of his speeches. Now, the mom-to-be has reacted to the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam Article 370
रिलीज को तैयार यामी गौतम की आर्टिकल 370 | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mention of Yami Gautam's film Article 370 in one of his speeches saying, "I have been told that a film titled Article 370 is releasing this week. It is good that a film has been made on this subject. Apart from entertaining the audience, it will also raise awareness of the events that prompted us to make this decision. It will put them up to speed with facts," actress Yami Gautam has now reacted to the same.

Yami Gautam reacts to PM Modi's mention of her film

Recently, in an interview with ANI, actress Yami Gautam opened up about how she felt when PM Modi mentioned her film. The mom-to-be said, "It was an honour. I couldn't belibelieveev it at first. I was giving some interviews at the time and, all of a sudden, my phone was flooded with notifications. It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister of our country knows about us and our film. Momentarily, I had this slight childish feeling: He knows me? Really" Suc words of encouragement and support coming from the PM, no less, are very important for our film and will spur us on to come out with similar projects in the future." 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

2 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

3 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

3 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

4 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

4 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

20 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

20 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Patriarchal Attitude: SC Raps ICG on Permanent Commissioning of Women

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma disappointed with the reception a home victory gets

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info14 minutes ago

  4. Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Says She's On Instagram For Quick Money;

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. The Paytm Saga Unfolded: Will users still be able to ‘Paytm Karo’?

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo