Year Ender 2024: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone To Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Bollywood Celebs Who Welcomed Their Little One

The year 2024 was all about weddings and embracing parenthood. This year several B-town celebs welcomed their little ones, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's second baby Akaay, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan-Natasha, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's first child.