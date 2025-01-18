Published 17:05 IST, January 18th 2025
Years Behind Bars, Hefty Fine? What's The Punishment For Stabbing Saif Ali Khan | EXPLAINED
Saif Ali Khan was attacked early Thursday morning at his Mumbai residence. The person who stabbed the actor with a knife is still at large.
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra, Mumbai early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine. After undergoing emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, Saif is "recovering fast", the team of doctors treating him said.
Meanwhile, 60 hours have passed between the alleged attempted robbery at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's residence at the Satguru Sharan building, still, cops have not been able to nab the culprit. According to the police, more than 20 teams are working on the case to catch the man who attacked the Adipurush star.
Details of FIR in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case
Based on Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip statement, police registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions. The intruder, who Philip said was between 35-40 years old, then attacked Khan with a knife.
What sentence is Saif's attacker looking at?
The sensational crime targeting the Dil Chahta Hai actor and his family, amongst the most high profile and most photographed in Mumbai, has raised concern over security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub. According to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 311 deals with robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. According to the statements of the staff and the Mumbai Police, the intruder was attempting robbery at the home.
Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023 mandates a minimum of seven years in prison for robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause death or grievous hurt. The offender may also be fined. This is a non-bailable offence.
The additional charge that Saif's attacker is facing is under Section 331 (4). This section deals with the punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking at night with the intent to commit an offense punishable by imprisonment. The punishment for this offense is imprisonment for up to five years and a fine. This offense is non-bailable and cognizable. The man who attacked Saif could be facing a minimum of seven years in prison with a possible fine.
