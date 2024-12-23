Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 In The Works Or Ranbir-Deepika Starrer Re-releasing In Theatres? Viral Post Keeps Fans Guessing

Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani is an Indian coming-of-age, romantic-drama film. YJHD is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It is directed by Ayan Mukherji and co-written by Ayan and Hussain Dalal. The production house has shared a cryptic note suggesting that there might be sequel in the works.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewani to re-release?

A post from the official account of the production house has sparked speculation among fans of the hit Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, suggesting a possible sequel of the romantic comedy. The scene is from the 2013 film and along with the post shred, caption read, “Humein inse pyaar ho jaayega...phir se! #StayTuned (sic).”

Crptic post in regard to YJHD | Source: Instagram

As soon as the post was dropped, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Is it YJHD 2 ? Or Re release YJHD?”. Another user wrote, “Broooooooo is it what I am thinking?”. “Oh comee on just tell it already”, wrote the third user.

When Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was screened in Delhi

The romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor gained the status of cult classic over the years. In the beginning of the year, on the occasion of Valentines’s Day week, PVR INOX had re-released the movie and got a tremendous response from the netizens.

Poster of YJHD | Source: IMDb