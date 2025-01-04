Published 09:49 IST, January 4th 2025
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Misses Re-Release Box Office Record By A Whisker, But Mints More Than Twice Of Baby John
YJHD, starring Ranbir and Deepika, sold more than 65,000 tickets on its opening day. This is one of the biggest openings for a re-released Bollywood title.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer cult romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released in cinema halls on January 3. The movie, which initially hit the big screens in 2013, returned to cinema halls with a limited release. With advance booking soaring, it was expected to perform well on its opening day and it did. However, it failed to beat the re-release collections of the horror film Tumbbad.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani off to a good start at box office
According to Sacnilk, YJHD minted ₹1.20 crore on day 1 of its re-release. While a solid figure, it failed to make the record for the biggest opening for a re-released Bollywood film, which belongs to Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad, which collected ₹1.65 crore last year.
YJHD sold more than 65,000 tickets on its opening day. This is one of the biggest openings for a re-released Bollywood title and with good pre-sales, the movie is set to have a very good first weekend. In its original run, YJHD minted ₹188.50 crore nett. Now, it has a chance to enter the ₹200 crore club. The movie also had a limited re-release last year where it minted around ₹75 lakh.
Baby John is no match for YJHD
Meanwhile, the Christmas release Baby John proved no match for Ranbir Kapoor starrer YJHD. The Varun Dhawan starrer action film collection dropped below the ₹1 crore mark on Friday as it minted around ₹53 lakh on its 10th day at the box office. The film has emerged as a flop, despite being a remake of the cult classic Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay.
