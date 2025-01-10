Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Box Office Day 7: Ranbir-Deepika Starrer's Lifetime Business Enters ₹200 Crore Club

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Hai Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer hit the big screen again on January 3. The movie has been pulling audiences to houseful theatres since its re-run. After a week of theatrical run, the 2013 cult film has secured the second-highest first week for a re-released movie after Tumbbad.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani rakes in ₹200 crore at box office

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani hit the big screens on January 3, becoming the first Bollywood release of the year. The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer has been attracting audiences to houseful theatres. In the first week of re-release, the movie has minted around ₹12.50 crores.

Adding the re-release collection to the original box office of the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has amassed a staggering total in theatres. As per Sacnilk, the romance comedy has crossed the ₹200 crore at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to opine that the movie will continue to hold a strong momentum even in the second week of re-release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has continued to deter competition from new releases.

Which is the highest-grossing re-released film ever?

While Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has opened to a promising response at the box office, it has yet to break records. The Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer has to break the record of Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-released movie ever. After a flop original run in theatres, the horror film received a new lease of life on September 13, last year.



Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad hit the big screens again on September 13, 2024 | Image: IMDb