Tanuj Virwani, who was recently seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, is now looking forward to a string of interesting outings. His projects include Murshid, a series with Kay Kay Menon, a film with Vijay Raaz titled Johnny Jumper, a light-hearted film Puppy Love, and a short film with Gajraj Rao. He will also be seen in Applause Entertainment’s untitled crime thriller series alongside Rahul Dev. The actor, best known for the Prime Video series Inside Edge, said It is easy for an actor to be typecast and that is why he is careful about not choosing similar kinds of projects.

Tanuj Virwani on typecasting

Talking about his concern about getting typecast in the industry, Tanuj said he makes a conscious decision to try something new with every project. “I’m trying to keep things fresh and attempt different things. I can promise the audience that with every project that I do, whether it's a small or big role, I'll try to do something different. I don't want to get typecast or slotted. Getting slotted or typecast in our industry is perhaps the easiest thing,” Virwani told PTI.

The actor, who starred as the hot-headed star cricketer Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge in his digital debut, said the OTT (over-the-top) platforms helped him grab diverse work opportunities, including the ongoing season 15 of the reality show Splitsvilla.

“Once you gain recognition on OTT, it helps you even as a film actor because your screen credit gets better. I feel the lines got blurred at this point and the makers are not really looking at things like, ‘Is he a good film or OTT actor?’ They just want a good actor. There’s a lot of cross-pollination happening," he added.

You have to be consistent, says Tanuj Virwani

Virwani, son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri and entrepreneur Anil Virwani, made his feature film debut with 2013's romance drama Luv U Soniyo. Yodha, an action thriller fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, was his first theatrical release in over seven years, he said.

"It's just a trickle-down effect where people are like, ‘Maybe he's in a good state right now, and we should be working with him’. You just have to be consistent. I focus on my process because that's in my hand,” said Virwani, also known for web series such as Poison, Code M, and Cartel.

(With inputs from PTI)