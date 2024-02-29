Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:00 IST
Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna Promise A High-Octane Action Film
The makers of Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna shared the trailer of the film on Thursday.
Yodha | Image:YouTube Screengrab
The makers of Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna shared the trailer of the film on Thursday, promising a high-action drama.
The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15.
