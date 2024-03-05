Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:19 IST
It'd Be Foolish: Zeenat Reacts To Biopic Announcement Days After Payal Was Confirmed To Play Lead
Recently actress Payal Ghosh announced that she will be playing the lead role in Zeenat Aman's biopic titled Shaque: The Doubt
Days after a biopic on Zeenat Aman was announced, the actress reacted to the idea of people making a film based on her life and called it foolish to have not involved her in it. On March 5, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a long note claiming it would be impossible to make a film on her without keeping her in the loop.
Payal Ghosh Announces Zeenat Aman's Biopic, To Play The Lead Role
Just a few days ago a biopic on Zeenat Aman was announced titled Shaque: The Doubt. It was told that actress Payal Ghosh will be playing the lead in the film and filmmaker Rajeev Chaudhari will be the director. The actress even reacted to it and said, "This is a humongous opportunity for me. I am really glad and fortunate that so much of faith has been entrusted in me that they feel I can play such an iconic personality on-screen."
"Zeenat Aman is a legend and getting to essay her on-screen is one of the biggest opportunities any actor of today's time can get. I am so excited and looking forward to doing a good job in the project. I am thrilled and all I want to promise to my fans is that I am going to do my best for this," she added.
(With inputs from IANS)
