Zeenat Aman, a well-known actress who frequently shares candid photos on Instagram, recently discussed the idea of ageing gracefully. The 72-year-old star talked about the difficulties of getting older in a thoughtful post. She emphasized that, although ageing may not seem noteworthy physically, the real struggle is continuing to age gracefully in both behaviour and feeling.

Zeenat Aman reveals her secret of ageing gracefully

Zeenat shared a stunning monochrome photo of herself flaunting her hair in a stylish side part and an animal print top. The actress wrote, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn’t that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings - nutritionists, personal trainers, makeup artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, dermatologists, dentists, sometimes cosmetic surgeons and more - working frantically to smooth their hair, erase their wrinkles, cinch their waist, and doll them up, all while the star themself projects nonchalance.”

She went on to say that staying famous and "in style" frequently attracts those who are chasing celebrities in an attempt to get some kind of power or direction in their lives. However, those naive admirers have no idea that it's all an illusion and nothing but lies. Zeenat does not mean to be critical, but when lies and such come from an unexpected and close source, her inner groans are audible.

Zeenat Aman takes a dig at celebrities

As the note came to an end, Zeenat cryptically hoped she could remark that, regrettably, most people had moved on from such "idiotic antics," but that is not the case in this instance. The actress concluded the note by making a passing allusion to Gulzar, saying that it's the same story told in a different year and nothing truly fresh. Although it is difficult to speculate if she quietly mentioned any particular famous person, her nuggets of wisdom are undoubtedly beneficial.