Borderless Brothers: Fans Demand Collaboaration After Honey Singh Poses With Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam are the two most popular names in the music industry. The artists met recently and a photo of their union is now doing rounds on social media. The Millioniare fame shared the photo on his Instagam account with the caption, “Borderless Brothers” and it was soon widely circulated online.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has called Pakistani singer Atif Aslam his “borderless brother”. Honey Singh took to his Instagram, where he shared a picture with Aslam. In the image, the two musicians are seen standing next to each other and striking a pose for the camera.



“Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers #aatifaslam #yoyohoneysingh #border #music #india #pakistan #uae (heart emoji),” Honey Singh, who has delivered chartbuster hits such as Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat and Millionaire among many others, wrote as the caption. Aslam has recorded many songs in both Pakistan and India, and is known for his vocal belting technique. Born in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam started his music career in the early 2000s. He released his first album titled Jal Pari. He made his debut in the Bollywood music industry In 2005 by lending his vocals for the film Zeher starring Emraan Hashmi. In the Hindi film industry, he has belted out hits such as Tere Bin, Bas Ek Pal, Piya O Re Piya, Be Intehaan, Jeena Jeena and O Saathi among many others.

Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms being in a relationship

The rapper recently sat for a chat with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Aaditya Kulshreshth. During the promotional video, Honey Singh said that he is madly in love. He said, “I've done a lot of crazy things. I've done extreme things. I mean, I've done anything extreme in my life. I'm in a relationship”.

A file photo of Honey Singh and his ex wife Shalini Talwar | Image: Instagram



He then shared that finding love while being surrounded by glamour is very tricky because it becomes difficult to gauge if the person has fallen in love with him as a person or it’s his aura that they have fallen for. He went on to share that he sometimes did not tell who he really was to the girls that he got romantically involved with, and would not tell them his real name. It got to a point where his team would get confused as to what name should be used on his boarding pass. However, the rapper confirmed that he is in a relationship.