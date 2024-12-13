BIG BREAKING: Allu Arjun, Telugu Superstar Arrested In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun Arrested in Connection with Sandhya Theatre Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere | Image: Instagram

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.