Published 12:52 IST, December 13th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Allu Arjun, Telugu Superstar Arrested In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun arrested in stampede case.

Allu Arjun Arrested
Allu Arjun Arrested in Connection with Sandhya Theatre Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Updated 12:57 IST, December 13th 2024

