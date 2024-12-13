Published 12:52 IST, December 13th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Allu Arjun, Telugu Superstar Arrested In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
Allu Arjun arrested in stampede case.
Allu Arjun Arrested in Connection with Sandhya Theatre Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere | Image: Instagram
New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Updated 12:57 IST, December 13th 2024