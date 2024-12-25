Allu Arjun Likely To Be Questioned Again, Telangana Police to Send Second Notice | What We Know So Far

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun , who is in the midst of a massive legal trouble after a woman attending his film's special screening at Sandhya Theatre died in a stampede, was grilled by the cops for four hours yesterday. As per our sources, the megastar is likely going to be questioned again as the Telangana Police will send a second notice to him.

After being grilled for at least four hours by the Telangana Police, it is likely that Allu Arjun will be questioned again. According to Republic sources, the Pushpa 2 actor will receive a second notice from the Telangana Police and he will be summoned again. The actor, according to reports, answered all the questions asked to him during the interrogation yesterday and also questioned the ‘cops version’ of the story.

The actor was summoned by the Hyderabad police station on Tuesday, in relation to the incident that took place in Sandhya Theatre on December 4. A heavy crowd had gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2 when fans went into a frenzy leading to a stampede that tragically took the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her son seriously injured.

Questions That May Have Been Asked to Pushpa 2 Actor

Following are the questions he might have been asked by the authorities:

Did you know that your bouncers had pushed the police officers doing duty at Sandhya theatre?

When were you informed about the death of the woman at the theatre stampede incident?⁠

Didn’t theatre management inform you that the police had not permitted you and the production team to visit Sandhya theatre for the premiere show?

⁠Why did your security not inform the police about your arrival at the theatre on December 4?

Sources have told details of Allu Arjun's interrogation to Republic TV. The actor appeared at the police station at 11 am on December 24. He was accompanied by his father and father-in-law for the questioning. The Pushpa 2 answered all questions asked by the police in the interrogation. As per sources, police enquired the actor about when he got to know the news of Revathy's death in Sandhya Theatre to which he replied that he was not aware of the accident until the next day.

The police also asked the actor if the police personnel met him in the auditorium of the theatre during the screening, which Allu Arjun denied. The Pushpa star claimed that the Hyderabad police had been spreading ‘false news’ about him.

Hyderabad Police to Move Top Court, Challenging Allu Arjun's Bail

On December 13 Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for 4 after a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Insiders in the know believe that the police authorities will now appeal to the Supreme Court to retract the bail order. The police have maintained that the actor was advised to not attend the premiere on December 4 which led to the stampede and death of a 35-year-old woman, leaving her 8-year-old son injured.

Hyderabad police claim that they informed theatre management not to invite Allu Arjun for the premiere as they can't provide the force to control the crowd. They also claimed to have informed the actor about the death of a woman while he was watching the movie and asked him to leave immediately. In their defence, the Hyderabad police released a 10-minute footage showing the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and other police officers escorting Allu Arjun out of the premises.

Allu Arjun's Case Diary in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

In the case diary accessed by Republic, the management of Sandhya Theatre, including all the partners, balcony incharge and gatekeeper, have been named first on the accused list. They were followed by Allu Arjun as A (accused) 11 while his manager Bunny is A13. The production house has been named as A18. The Hyderabad Police in the remand case diary talks in great detail about how they went and arrested all accused people. "They arrested the accused A16, and A17 and interrogated them thoroughly where they admitted they were guilty of committing the offence." The police further claim that A16 and A17, and people associated with Allu Arjun admitted to committing the offence. In pursuance of his confession, A16 led the police and mediators to Sandhya Theatre wherein witness 7 recovered firecrackers from watchmen.

Congress Link in Allu Arjun's Case?

Days after Allu Arjun was granted bail, a group of people vandalised his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills and one of the vandals had a Congress link as photos of him with the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy surfaced on the internet.

Following Allu Arjun's questioning on Tuesday, Telangana Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy warned the actor to behave or else he would ensure none of his movies release in the state. He also vowed to teach the actor a lesson if he doesn't mind his tongue.

Speaking to the media, MLA said, “We will teach him a lesson. Allu Arjun must mind his tongue as he is speaking too much”. He added, "Pushpa franchise is a smuggler movie about selling red sanders and doing business. I am warning you if you speak about our CM. You are from Andhra and be like one, you have come here for livelihood. I'm speaking as a ruling party MLA, keep the respect given to you and do your business. But if you speak about our CM. You're just an actor, you just spend money and earn money in money in return, what did you do to society respect you? You do your business and live. What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a warning to you, JAC has done something to your resident but if you speak a word against the CM, then I will ensure not a single movie of yours runs in the state."

BRS Leader Gets Threat Call During Arnab's Live

BRS spokesperson Krishank Mannem alleged that the youth Congress president from Kodangal Reddy Srinivas, who he (Mannem) alleged as the prime accused in the vandalism at Allu Arjun ’s residence, threatened him not to participate in the debates, in relation to actor Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre Stampede.

Krishank Mannem, who was on a Live debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sandhya Theatre Stampede, showed his mobile phone and focussed on a phone number from which he received a threat call from someone who asked him not to participate in the debate. Mannem said, “This is his phone number, he called me up to threaten, he (Mannem) didn’t pick up the call but when checked on Truecaller, it said Reddy Srinivas… this is his mobile number (showing his phone)… the call was at 1:26 pm today”.

Mannem asked on the debate, “Why should the prime accused call me at the first place, what’s the need, what does he want?" On the debate, Arnab asked Mannem to call him (the accused) back. When Mannem called him back, the accused didn’t pick up the call at once but immediately called back. Upon receiving the call, the caller started speaking in Telugu. When Mannem asked him to speak in Hindi, he said, “We speak in Telugu only but didn't speak in Hindi. ”Moments later, Arnab asked Mannem to tell him (accused) in Telugu if he can join the debate Live. When Mannem asked the accused in Telugu about joining the debate live, the caller started abusing him in Telugu saying, "We are frauds, crooked and wicked…”

Mannem then tells him (the accused) who is he to call them names or give them a certificate. Mannem then told the caller on Live debate, “Why do they have to carry out attacks on an actor’s residence or how can he call him up or have the audacity to call him up and threaten him… please tell CM Revanth Reddy that this is not the language you speak against KTR… Arnab I cannot tolerate this…" and hangs up the phone. After a few minutes, the caller once again called Mannem back. When the BRS spokesperson picked up the call, the accused said, “He knows that his call is being recorded" and then starts speaking in Telugu. Mannem informed him that his call is not being recorded.

Then Arnab tells Mannem to once again ask him, “Did he carry out the attack at Allu Arjun’s residence?” When Mannem puts out Arnab’s question to the accused, he again starts speaking in Telugu but didn't answer the question.

