Black Sabbath Lead Singer Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

New Delhi: Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, best known as the voice of Black Sabbath and a defining figure in the history of heavy metal passed away at the age of 76. In an official statement released earlier today, the Osbourne family said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

The family has not disclosed the exact cause of death.

From Black Sabbath to Solo Fame

Ozzy Osbourne rose to international fame in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, a band often credited with creating the heavy metal genre.

His raw vocals, dark themes, and iconic presence helped shape anthems like “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “War Pigs.”

After parting ways with the band, Ozzy launched a highly successful solo career and became a cultural phenomenon in his own right, both as a musician and reality TV star.

Final Performance Just Weeks Ago

Remarkably, Ozzy returned to the stage just weeks before his death, appearing at a farewell concert titled “Back to the Beginning” on July 5. The event marked the first time he had performed with his original Black Sabbath bandmates in nearly two decades.

The concert, hailed as a celebration of his legacy, featured several high-profile artists and heavy metal icons who gathered to honour the “Prince of Darkness.”

Speaking to the crowd, Ozzy shared an emotional message. “I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel,” he said.