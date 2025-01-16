BREAKING: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At His Residence, Hospitalised

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised after he was stabbed outside his residence late at night yesterday. The actor has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed, Hospitalised

At around 2:00 am today, Kareena Kapoor's husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a sharp object by an individual, outside his residence. The actor has been taken to Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai and has been hospitalised.

The intruder has not been caught but a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police; the matter is being investigated.