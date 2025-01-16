Published 08:11 IST, January 16th 2025
BREAKING: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At His Residence, Hospitalised
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been stabbed by a sharp object at his residence and has been hospitalised; a case has been registered by Mumbai Police.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised after he was stabbed outside his residence late at night yesterday. The actor has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police.
Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed, Hospitalised
At around 2:00 am today, Kareena Kapoor's husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a sharp object by an individual, outside his residence. The actor has been taken to Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai and has been hospitalised.
The intruder has not been caught but a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police; the matter is being investigated.
(This is a breaking story, further details are awaited.)
