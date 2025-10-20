BREAKING: Legendary Comedian Asrani Dies At 84 In Mumbai

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor and comedic genius Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. According to reports, Asrani was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away at around 3 pm. The passing of the legendary comedian shocked the entire film industry, especially since he had shared a warm Diwali greeting just hours earlier, leaving fans and colleagues stunned by the sudden loss.

Asrani's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, confirmed the news, stating that the actor had breathed his last at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu at 3 pm. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium, where his family gathered to pay their respects. Earlier in the day, Asrani had touched hearts by a heartfelt Diwali greeting on his Instagram Story, expressing his enduring connection with his fans and spreading festive cheer.

Tributes began pouring in after the news of Asrani's demise spread, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tribute to his extraordinary career that spanned over five remarkable decades. Asrani is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.

Asrani’s Journey In Bollywood

Asrani's journey in the film industry began in the 1960s, with impressive performances in films like 'Mere Apne', 'Koshish', 'Bawarchi', and 'Parichay'. However, it was his iconic role as the eccentric jail warden in the 1975 film 'Sholay', also starring Bollywood greats like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and others, that cemented his status as a master of comedy. The film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, became a cultural phenomenon, and Asrani's performance remains one of the most memorable aspects of the movie.

Asrani's versatility extended beyond comedy, with performances in films like 'Abhimaan' and 'Chupke Chupke'. He also ventured into direction, writing, and producing, showcasing his multifaceted talent. His work in Gujarati cinema and recent films like 'Dhamaal' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' showcased his enduring appeal and dedication to the craft.

Tribute And Condolences Pour In