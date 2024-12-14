Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Released from Jail After A Night Behind the Bars

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun , who was arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede case that claimed the life of a woman and seriously injured a young boy. While the Pushpa 2 actor was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court yesterday itself, formalities took time and he had to spend a night in the lockup. The actor has now walked out of the Hyderabad Central Prison.

Allu Arjun Released, Pushpa 2 Star Walks Out of Hyderabad Central Prison

Actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested yesterday noon, has finally walked out of prison today morning. The actor has left from the back gate of the Hyderabad Central Prison; the Pushpa 2 actor was granted bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. He was first taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail yesterday after a Court sent him to a 14-day remand.

Allu Arjun Bail: Telangana HC Cited Arnab's Case

Telangana High Court, while granting bail to Allu Arjun questioned the police's intent and ‘fairness’, and also referred to the Supreme Court judgement that had granted bail to Arnab citing personal liberty. Reading from Arnab's judgment, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy appearing for the actor said, "Deprivation of liberty for even one day is one too many". After hearing arguments for nearly two hours, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, while dictating the order, stated, "I'm inclined to give interim bail, for a limited period, following the Arnab Goswami case. Bonds to be given to the Jail superintendent since arrest is made."

For context, the high court referred to Arnab Goswami's 2020 case, emphasising that the principles of fairness and justice are universal. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, was falsely arrested in an abetment to suicide case in 2020 but was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Allu Arjun in Jail: What All Happened with Pushpa 2 Actor

The actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle on December 13. The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

After the formal arrest, Allu Arjun was taken to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests. A senior police official told mediapersons that he will be produced in a local court later in the day. After the initial hearing, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Soon after, police shifted him to the Chanchalguda Jail.

After Allu Arjun was sent to judicial custody, his lawyer Niranjan Reddy moved the Telangana High Court for bail. The Public Prosecutor urged the judge at the HC to hear the bail plea on another date, saying, " A life has gone. A young lady has died. The complainant's son is still on the ventilator. It is not a fit case to grant any interim relief." After listening to the arguments on both sides, the HC noted, "Saying that he (Allu Arjun) is an actor, he cannot be deprived of his right. As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty. We will grant interim bail for a certain period, and let them avail appropriate remedies."

Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail for 4 weeks by the Telangana HC. He needs to furnish a bond of ₹50,000 in front of the jail superintendent. The Court directed him to cooperate in the investigation. The matter is listed for hearing on January 21.

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested, What is the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case?

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,'.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.