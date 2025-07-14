Breaking: Veteran Actress B. Saroja Dies At 87 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Updated 14 July 2025 at 10:51 IST
Veteran actress B. Saroja breathed her last at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. As per reports, she passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 87. She has appeared in 200 films across five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and others. After her prolific career, she earned the title of 'Abhinaya Saraswati'.
(This is a developing story)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 14 July 2025 at 10:51 IST