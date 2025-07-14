Breaking: Veteran Actress B. Saroja Dies At 87 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Veteran actress B. Saroja breathed her last at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. As per reports, she passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 87. She has appeared in 200 films across five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and others. After her prolific career, she earned the title of 'Abhinaya Saraswati'.





(This is a developing story)