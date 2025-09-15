Can Reach a Period When We Won't Need Actors:, Says Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor About AI misuse

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have opened up about the growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence, referring to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personality rights case.

Varun and Janhvi were present at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', on Monday, when they spoke about the misuse of AI in the entertainment industry.

Noting that using technology comes with a big responsibility, Varun called for the need for laws and regulations to protect actors and artists. "We can reach a period when we would not need actors and instead just create them," he said.

Likewise, Janhvi also voiced her views on the matter and added, "Not just for actors, but for every technician. I have been noticing for the past few months how things have picked up pace with the help of AI. Earlier, it would take time to discuss the characters or their looks, but now they can instantly show how the characters would look and the story. This could reduce the financial burden, but I believe there is a need to preserve what a creative human being has to offer."

Speaking on the lines of the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name, image, and persona, Janhvi drew attention to her own fake images on the internet.

Earlier this month, the 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights, raising concerns over the unauthorised use of her name, photographs, and public persona across various digital platforms and commercial products.

In the meantime, the much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has been released, promising a hilarious roller coaster ride for audiences.