Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Talks About Fatherhood, Reveals How Son Vardaan Has Changed His Life

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy, Vardaan, on February 27. The 12th Fail star has now talked about the changes in his life.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey
Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey | Image:Sheetal Thakur/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey, who became a father on February 7, over three months after the release of his hit film 12th Fail opened up about how his son Vardaan's arrival has changed his life. In a recent event, the actor talked in detail about his duties as a father and what makes his wife upset about him.

Image credit: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey on changes after becoming a father

Talking at an event, the 12th Fail star said, "I am good enough to make my baby burp, changing diapers. Though I don't do it that often, my wife is kind of upset about it. But getting my baby boy to burp is my job and I think I am decently good at that."

He also expressed his emotions as a father and said that the feeling is "outstanding".

Image credit: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

"It is a life that I always dreamed of but I really cannot put it into words. Because it is much more than what I always thought it would be", said the Chhappak star.

What more do we know about Vikrant Massey?

Vikrant, who is known for his Boy-Next-Door, critically acclaimed acting skills, gained immense popularity after he played the role of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in his film 12th Fail. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released in theatres on October 27 alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas. The film ran in theatres for over 100 days despite its OTT release.

Next, the actor will be seen in the films Yaar Jigri, The Sabarmati Report, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and Sector 36 among others.  

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

