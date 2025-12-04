15 Months Of Silence Ends: Delhi HC Tells Govt To Connect Celina Jaitly With Her Detained Brother In UAE

The Delhi High Court has directed the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish contact between Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly and her brother, former Indian Army Major Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for over 14 months now. Celina has claimed that her brother has been abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi without access to proper legal and medical assistance.

On December 4, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry Of External Affairs to inform the detainee in the next consular access that his sister Celina wants to talk to him. The High Court also directed the ministry to facilitate her communication with Vikrant through the TAMM app or by any other mode.

Ceilna Jaitly's brother and his wife Charul were in Abu Dhabi together when the former was detained | Image: Instagram

Celina, who participated in the Court hearing on Thursday in the national capital, said, "I am 100 per cent confident that finally after this very long and dreaded wait, with all sorts of thoughts crossing my mind, I will finally be able to speak to my brother and maybe even meet him. And we are likely to soon meet the ambassador also. So I am really looking forward to this meeting... We are ourselves to find out more. We are working together to find out what it is. And I think the MEA will be best to answer this. We have no idea."

Advertisement