3 NRIs Arrived From Singapore In Connection With Zubeen Garg's Death Case: SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said that three NRIs have arrived from Singapore and recorded their statements before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death case of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gupta said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit the post-mortem report to the court.

According to the CID, Jolongsat Narzary, Siddhartha Bora, and Parikshit Sarma are the three NRIs.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Munna Prasad Gupta said, "3 NRIs have arrived from Singapore today...Jiolangsat Narzary, Parikshit Sharma and Siddhartha Bora have arrived...Notice has been sent to everybody...We will submit the post-mortem report before the court...There is no question of making it public. When the police remand is over, we will produce them (Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma) before the court, and it will pass appropriate orders. "

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

In connection with Garg's death case, the SIT and CID have arrested seven people, including the main event organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg (an APS officer who was suspended by the State government), and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma's 14-day police custody will end on October 14.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that, after receiving the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg, the CID of Assam police has now got a "definite angle".

"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. The CID has got a definite angle into the case and within a few days the entire chronology of Zubeen Garg's death case will be presented before the court," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)