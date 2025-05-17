43-year-old and Father Of Two Abhijeet Sawant Admits Using Dating Apps Despite Being Married, Says 'Bechaari' Wife Did Not Know: Usko Pata Bhi Nahi Kya Hota Hai Tinder...

Abhijeet Sawant is one of the best-known playback singers in the Hindi film industry. The singer rose to fame after he won the singing reality show Indian Idol season 1. In a recent interview, Abhijeet shared his experience of being on the dating app, Tinder. He mentioned that he does not have a profile anymore, and even when he did have it, he did not meet anyone. He specified that his wife did not know about his profile at the time. In the interview, Abhijeet shared that he only used the app to talk his heart out and eventually closed the account after social media users got to know about it.



Abhijeet Sawant talks about his experience on Tinder

Abhijeet recently appeared on the Hindi Rush podcast, on which he clarified whether he has an account on Tinder. He shared, “I'm a curious person. I've always had curiosity. I was in the US with my friend, and he said, 'This is a new app. It's for dating'. I made my profile then, and it was there as it is. I used to use it somehow. I had registered the account in my name, but my wife did not know it. I did not mean anyone, nothing happened. Matches would come and I would talk to him.”



He added, “It is a weird thing. I am really fond of talking, and with girls, you can have deep conversations. I met 2-3 people and used to talk to them. Later, I shut the account when people on Twitter got to know.” Abhijeet concluded by saying, “Usko (the wife) nahi pata abhi tak, ab pata chal raha. Woh bichari usko pata bhi nahi kya hota hai Tinder. Ab pata chalgaya, open yaar, usme kya hai? Cheezein karni hai toh thok k karo phir. (She (wife) didn't know it, now she will know. It's open, what's there? If you want to do something, do it unabashedly)."



In the same conversation, Abhijeet Sawant shared that his wife is his childhood buddy. He recalled her rejecting him first, but later agreeing to getting married to him. The couple tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to two children, Sonali Sawant and Amit Sawant.