50 Shades Of Worship: Dakota Johnson's Temple Visit With Boyfriend Chris Martin Sparks Memefest

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson made a heartfelt visit to Mumbai's Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday. Their spiritual gesture to seek Lord Shiva's blessings has delighted fans worldwide. Chris wore a serene pastel blue kurta paired with a Rudraksha mala and his girlfriend complimented with a traditional Indian suit. However, comment sections are filled with funny remarks. Here’s know why?

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's temple visit sparks hilarious reactions

The moment that caught the eye most and became the most talked about during their visit was Dakota leaning towards Nandi, Lord Shiva's sacred bull, to whisper her wish in the ear. This traditional practice, believed to make prayers come true, struck an emotional chord with fans as photos and videos of the moment went viral. However, some fans also found this amusing and added humorous and sarcastic comments. One commented, “Does God understand British English?” Another quipped, “50 shades of Dakota,” referencing her movie series. A third wrote, “Now she is Indian Bhabhi.” Another said, “Dakota Joshrani you guyss.”

Coldplay is scheduled to perform four shows starting January 18 at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Exclusive Trains For Coldplay: Know the timing, fare, and more

For the concerts in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, at DY Patil Stadium, running from 6 pm to 10 pm, the organisers have booked a Full Tariff Rate (FTR) local train to manage the large crowds. On January 18 and 19, the train will leave Goregaon at 2 pm and reach Nerul by 3:23 pm via Wadala Road Station. The return train will depart from Nerul at 11:04 pm and arrive at Goregaon by 12:30 am.