A Musician, A Comedian And An Action Star, Look Who Joined Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian In Forbes Billionaires List 2025

Forbes defines celebrities as people who ‘become famous first and then massively rich’. In this regard, the publication has identified 18 celebrity billionaires who have collectively amassed a total net worth of $39 billion in 2024. Owing to their spiked salaries, record deals, real estate investments, stock returns, and various brand endorsements, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Oprah Winfrey are some of the bigwigs who have made it to the list of top 18. Joining the regulars are new billionaires Jerry Seinfeld, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Springsteen.

Jerry Seinfeld has a net worth of $1.1 billion

The 70-year-old comedian is best known for his 90s show Seinfeld, which also serves as his primary income. Years after the show, Jerry continues to make money through comedy tours and specials on TV. Most recently, Netflix paid him $20 million for his special, 23 Hours To Kill.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A file photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger | Image: Instagram

The Terminator fame also boasts a networth of $1.1 billion. Apart from his remuneration for the iconic role, the actor also invested in commercial real estate, private equity and other investments.

Dick Wolf

A file photo of Dick Wolf | Image: Instagram

The founder of Wolf Entertainment - Dick Wolf also features in the list with his $1.2 billion net worth courtesy his company and his extensive art, yacht, and real estate portfolio.

Bruce Springsteen

The acclaimed singer Bruce Springsteen has a net worth of $1.2 billion through touring and record sales of his music albums.

Rihanna

The 37-year-old pop star Rihanna is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. She first appeared on the Forbes rich of billionaires in 2022, and is back on it in 2024. Her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty and her beauty company, Fenty Beauty.

Tyler Perry

The American actor, filmmaker and playwright owns his studio and his content library which has helped him make a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Taylor Swift



The pop star's sold-out Eras tour has helped her become one of the first musicians to become a billionaire solely based on the value of songs and performances. She enjoys a net worth of $1.6 million, most of which comes from her royalties and touring.

Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson, best known as the director, writer and producer of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, which makes the primary source of his income. The rest of his fortune came after he sold a part of his visual effects business, Weta Digital in 2021. He has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Kim Kardashian

The 44-year-old first appeared on the Forbes billionaire list in 2021. She enjoys a net worth of $1.7 billion, courtesy of her brand Skims, skincare brand SKKN and her massive real estate portfolio.

Jay-Z

Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z, has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He owns multiple alcohol labels, an extensive art collection, his music catalog and his real estate ventures.

Oprah Winfrey

One of the richest celebrities on the list is the famous TV host Oprah Winfrey. She has made most of her fortune from her show The Oprah Winfrey Show and continues to draw hefty salaries from her on-screen appearances. Her massive properties in California and Hawaii have also helped her make a net worth of $3 billion.

George Lucas

The creator of Star Wars also features in Forbes' richest celebrities. By selling the IP of the films to Disney and from royalties, George Lucas has amassed a net worth of staggering $5.1 billion.

Steven Spielberg