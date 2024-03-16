Advertisement

Isha Ambani hosted a lavish Holi party in collaboration with luxury brand Bulgari at the Ambani residence, Antilia, on March 15. The evening was an ode to Bulgari's love for India and its deep connection to its rich cultural heritage. While several photos from the grand bash have been going viral online, a new photo that has surfaced on social media features Isha posing alongside Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Isha Ambani poses with Radhika and Shloka

In the viral photo, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, who are all dressed to the nines, can be seen posing for the camera. For the event, while Isha was seen embracing her Indian roots in a Banarasi floor-length gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan, Radhika wore a satin gown with a double-layered emerald necklace. Shloka Mehta looked stunning in a soft pink gown corset gown featuring 3D floral detailing.

The viral photo comes days after the Ambani family was seen at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, spread over 3-days between March 1-3, where Isha and Shloka had given dance performances as part of the sangeet night festivities.

Isha Ambani poses alongside Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta | Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs attend Bulgari and Isha Ambani's ‘A Roman Holi’ celebration

Coming back to the holi bash, several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty Ayushmann Khurrana marked their presence at Isha Ambani and Bulgari's ‘A Roman Holi’ event. On one hand, while Priyanka Chopra wowed everyone with her glamorous desi avatar, on the other, Aditi Rao Hydari looked graceful in an orange saree teamed with a pink top. Ayushmann opted for a cream-coloured outfit while Shilpa Shetty donned a green ensemble with a printed cream cape. Athiya arrived in a custom pantsuit.

Priyanka Chopra at A Roman Holi | Image: ANI

Aditi Rao Hydari at A Roman Holi | Image: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana at A Roman Holi | Image: ANI

Meanwhile, Madhuri exuded boss-lady vibes in a red pantsuit while her husband Dr Shriram Nene wore a white shirt under an embellished black blazer and tapered black pants.

Madhuri Dixit with husband at A Roman Holi | Image: ANI

‘A Roman Holi’ bash unfolded with an aim to forge an enduring tie between India and the Maison. Speaking about the same, the brand's global ambassador Priyanka Chopra said, “Holi is one of my favorite festivals, and I’m thrilled to be celebrating it with Bulgari as 'A Roman Holi,' a concept that beautifully blends innovation with the rich traditions of both India and Italy. This event holds a special place in my heart as Bulgari’s Heritage Collection draws inspiration from the Navratna, uniting the celebrated cultures and traditions of India and Italy on a global stage.”