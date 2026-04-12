A Saifeena Moment At IPL! Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Take A Breather From Tense RCB Vs MI Clash At Wankhede Stadium

A moment of silence was observed at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) match between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as a mark of respect to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai on April 12. Players from both teams not only observed a moment of silence but were also spotted wearing black armbands during the IPL 2026 fixture on Sunday.

The game commenced with excitement afterwards and the opening pair of Virat Kohli and English batsman Phil Salt put the visiting side in the driving seat. Cheering from the crowd were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai Indians jerseys. A moment captured them in a candid conversation as they took a breather from the tense competition between the two sides. Saifeena sported blue denims, complementing each other perfectly. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen driving in with the couple, but was not spotted with them in the stands. The couple's sons Taimur and Jeh also enjoyed the live match and enjoyed snacks in between. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted arriving at the stadium.