Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

A Sneak Peek Into Chiranjeevi's Home Gives A Glimpse Of Unseen Photo With Son Ram Charan

An old photo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan posing together is doing rounds on social media courtesy of Jailer actor Shiva Rajkumar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:Chiranjeevi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are some of the most popular father-son duo in the Telugu film industry. The duo share a close bond with each other as well as the other members of the family. Apart from their films, fans have always shown interest in their family, also known as Mega Family. In a recent development, an old, unseen photo of the duo has piqued the interest of their fans. 

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan pose together in an unseen photo 

An unseen portrait of megastar Chiranjeevi posing with his son Ram Charan has surfaced on social media, courtesy of Shiva Rajkumar. As unusual as it may seem, the Jailer actor’s meeting with Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi led to the photo being exposed on social media. Shiva Rajkumar visited Chiranjeevi to extend his wishes for the Padma Vibhushan win. 

Chiranjeevi then took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a series of photos with the actor from their meeting. While the fans of both stars were thrilled to see their union, a photo in the background stole the show. In the photo, is a portrait of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The photo seemingly taken a long time back features a young RRR star seated on the floor next to his father’s feet while the megastar holds him dearly. 

Ram Charan throws a bash to celebrate father Chiranjeevi’s honour 

On February 3, Ram Charan hosted the celebration to honour his father, Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan honour. In attendance at the bash were Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Sangeetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals. Photos and videos from the bash are doing rounds on social media. 

In the photos, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana can be seen greeting the guests and posing for the shutterbugs. In another visual from inside the party, the Padma Vibhushan honouree Chiranjeevi can be seen cutting a cinema-themed cake. The party was hosted at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

