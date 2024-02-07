English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Ram Charan Hosts Mega Celebrations For Chiranjeevi Post Padma Vibhushan Honour, Telangana CM Attends

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana hosted a grand bash to celebrate the Padma Vibhushan honour for megastar Chiranjeevi. Several political bigwigs attended it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram charan
Ram charan | Image:ANI
  • 3 min read
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela hosted a grand party to celebrate the recent honour of megastar Chiranjeevi. The bash was organised after the megastar was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour. The bash was attended by several heavyweights from the political sphere. 

Telangana CM and Deputy CM attend Chiranjeevi’s honorary dinner 

On February 3, Ram Charan hosted the celebration to honour his father, Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan honour. In attendance at the bash were Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and Sangeetha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals. Photos and videos from the bash are doing rounds on social media. 

 

In the photos, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana can be seen greeting the guests and posing for the shutterbugs. In another visual from inside the party, the Padma Vibhushan honouree Chiranjeevi can be seen cutting a cinema-themed cake. The party was hosted at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad. 

Chiranjeevi reacts to Padma Vibhushan's Honour 

On January 26, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chiranjeevi said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”. The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video thanking everyone after he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards 2024 were announced on January 25.

In the clip, Chiranjeevi said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless.” “I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. “On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said. Chiranjeevi then thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.” Veteran star Vyjayanthimala was also feted with Padma Vibhushan.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

