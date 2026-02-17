Aamir Khan's Ex-wife Kiran Rao Suffers From Chikungunya, Requests Fans To Take Precautions

Bollywood filmmaker and Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, shared a health update on social media today. She revealed that she is recovering from chikungunya and spoke openly about her experience. She also showed the love and support she has received from her friends during this time.

On Tuesday, Kiran Rao shared a post on her Instagram stories after a friend uploaded a photo of her lying on a bed. The filmmaker reposted it on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ok folks, I now have chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedi timely monitoring her mamma's fever (sic)."

In another story, Kiran talked about her recovery and wrote, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends' cards, and catching up on my reading — when I can hold up the book! I know you know this but the joint pain is so (skeleton face emoji, exploding head emoji). TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS."

Chikungunya is a viral illness that mosquitoes spread through their bites. It causes a high fever and intense joint pain, which can sometimes last for several weeks.

Although Aamir and Kiran have divorced, they remain on good terms and still share a friendly bond. Last month, Kiran joined Aamir, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Khan in running the Tata Mumbai Marathon to support the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation.

Kiran Rao started her career as an assistant director on the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She later worked with him again on Swades: We, the People. Earlier, she also made a short appearance in Dil Chahta Hai.

She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat, released by Aamir Khan Productions in January 2011. She also provided her voice for the Marathi song 'Toofan Aalaya', the anthem for the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup.