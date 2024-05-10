Abdu Rozik To Tie The Knot On July 7, Shares Glimpse Of Engagement Ring | WATCH

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik rose to fame after his participation in a popular reality show in 2022. He is a popular singer, musician and blogger from Tajikistan who enjoys a decent fan following in India as well. On May 8, Abdu took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself sharing the news that he is all set to tie the knot soon.

Abdu Rozik gives a glimpse of his wedding rings and says will get married on July 7

On May 8, Abdu took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself sharing the news of his upcoming nuptials. The singer donned a classic black adn white suit with a bow tie in the clip. He also carried a box of ring with him in the video which he flaunted to the camera.

Abdu said, “Guys, you know I'm 20 years old and I've dreamt of falling in love with a girl who respects me, who loves me too much. It's been my dream. Suddenly, I found that girl who respected me, who gave me too much love. I don't know how to say this because I'm too much excited (sic)." Taking out a jewellery box, Abdu said, "I've a surprise for all of you. This (pointed towards a ring inside the box). “

When is Abdu Rozik getting married?

Along with the video, Abdu also penned a note. In the caption he wrote, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! (Ring emoji) I cannot express to you in words how happy I am (beating heart emoji).” several celebrities including AR Rahman, Rajiv Aditya and others extended their wishes for the big news.

While Abdu did not mention the mystery girl he is reportedly getting married to, a report in Khaleej Times reveals that the girl is Amira. He will exchange vows with a 19-year-old Amira who is an, “Emirati girl from Sharjah.” The report also mentioned that the couple met at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year. In an interview with Khaleek Times, Abdu mentioned, “ “Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am.” Apart from singing and vlogging, Abdu also owns a restaurant in Mumbai.