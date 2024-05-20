Actor Karthik Kumar Sends Legal Notice To Ex-wife Suchitra Over Defamatory Allegations

Advertisement

Singer Suchitra recently came into the media spotlight after giving a video interview to a regional Tamil YouTube channel. In the interview, Suchitra claimed that her ex-husband, actor and stand-up comedian Karthik Kumar, is gay. She elaborated on her suspicions about him and actor Dhanush when they acted together in the film Yaaradi Nee Mohini. Following that, Karthik issued a legal notice against her.

Karthik hits back at Suchitra with legal notice

As per thenewsminute, Karthik Kumar has issued a formal legal notice demanding that Suchitra cease making defamatory remarks about him in any interviews. He seeks legal remedies to protect himself and his reputation from being publicly damaged by Suchitra's statements. Suchitra's allegations against Karthik Kumar and other prominent figures in the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Trisha, Aishwarya Dhanush, and Andrea, have attracted significant attention.

Karthik and Suchitra | Image: X

Karthik Kumar, who has retired from acting, addressed the situation on social media. He stated in a video that he would proudly accept and be open about his sexuality if he were homosexual, emphasising that there would be no need for him to hide it. He also sent a legal notice to his ex-wife, Suchitra, and the YouTube channel that posted the interview, demanding an immediate cessation of defamatory content.

What is mentioned in Karthik's legal notice?

As per thenewsminute, Karthik issued a legal notice stating that Suchitra's slanderous remarks violated the terms of their divorce by interfering with his personal life, especially since he remarried in 2021. He accused Kumudam of provoking Suchitra to make false and defamatory allegations, leading to hate and violent comments directed towards him. The notice demanded removal of the interview from YouTube and condemned the spread of falsehoods for profit. Suchitra continued making similar allegations against Karthik and other celebrities in another interview with Reflect Talks.