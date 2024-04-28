Advertisement

Adhyayan Suman, who is currently gearing up for his latest show Heeramandi, recently narrated his ordeal in showbiz. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, the actor recalled how no big producer or OTT platform approached him for work despite the success of the web series Aashram. He also recounted his audition process for Heeramandi.

Adhyayan Suman shares if Aashram was a game changer for him

During the interview, Adhyayan Suman was asked if Aashram series changed his life for good. Responding to the question, he said, "Though I had a smaller role but the impact of it was massive. Industry started taking me more seriously but the bigger production houses and big OTT platforms didn’t approach me. I had no choice and have to move on. I was doing whatever was in my capacity until Heeramandi’s audition came my way."

Adhyayan file photo | Image: Adhyayan Suman/Instagram

Adhyayan Suman talks about auditioning for Heeramandi

Adhyayan Suman revealed that he was with his parents celebrating their anniversary when he got a call for Heeramandi. He said, "An actor had to be always prepared. I was in middle of the mountains for my parents anniversary. I had a very little network and the casting director called me and asked me to self shoot an audition and share it as early as possible. I didn’t believe at first when she told me that its for Heeramandi. I somehow managed to send the audition and there was a complete silence for around two months."

Advertisement

The actor will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali created Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Led by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chaddha, the series will premiere on Netflix on May 1. Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.