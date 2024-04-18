Advertisement

Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were seen attending a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday, April 18. The two recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Telangana. Aditi shared the happy news with her fans in an Instagram post on March 28.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth hold hands at MAMI event

The pictures from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral work and matching trousers. The actress paired her look with gold earrings and loose hair. Siddharth, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt, a denim shirt, and denim trousers.

Other celebs who attended the special screening included Kiran Rao, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, and Zoya Akhtar.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday wish for Siddharth

Siddharth celebrated his 45th birthday on April 17 and got a sweet birthday wish from his fiancee Aditi. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of monochrome pictures featuring her and Siddharth. In the caption, the Heeramandi star wrote, “Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on a loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader.”

On March 27, it was reported that Aditi Rao Hydari and her long-time boyfriend Siddarth had exchanged rings in a hush-hush affair. As per reports, the couple got engaged at Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana.

During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth opened up about their engagement ceremony and said that many are saying that they got engaged secretly. However, to them, it was not a secret rather than a private affair. Aditi and Siddharth began dating after working on the 2021 film Maha Samudram. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye.

