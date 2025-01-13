Aditi Rao Hydari-Sidharth Meet 'True Hero' World Chess Champion D Gukesh, Photo Goes Viral

Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth had a small meet and greet with world chess champion D Gukesh. Aditi then later took to social media to praise the youngest world champion.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s heartfelt note for D Gukesh

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a post in which she, Siddhartha and Gukesh were together. The caption read, “The reigning world chess champion @gukesh.official. A winner who inspires, but not only because he won! A true hero! Ruling with his mind, his grace and heart….We had the opportunity to meet many chess champions today...incredible minds, determined and spirited. And one of them was all of 8! Their mentor #vishwanathananand and their parents who recognise the brilliance of these champions and sacrifice so much to work so hard along with them! Respect”.

Fans took to comment section to applaud her for her post. One user wrote, “How sweet of you guys to appreciate him in your social media platform. Yes, appreciating the young generation bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a strong focus on making them a valuable asset to society, and recognizing their contributions fosters positive relationships between generations and encourages their continued growth and engagement”

What’s next for Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth?

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series Heeramandi. The show gained appreciation and love for the plot line and acting skills of the cast. She has Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Lioness in the pipeline.

File photo of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth | Source: IMDb