Published 22:26 IST, October 1st 2024
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister Iffat Says His Wife Ayesha Converted To Islam Before Marriage, Shares Proof
Adnaan Shaikh's sister Iffat Shaikh revealed Adnaan Shaikh's wife's identity. The family drama unfolds with allegations of abuse, police complaints and FIR.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Adnaan Shaikh with his wife Ayesha | Image: Team07/ X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:24 IST, October 1st 2024