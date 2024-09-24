Published 19:05 IST, September 24th 2024

Mr Faisu Says He Is 'Excited' To Get Married After Team 07 Member Adnaan Shaikh: Main Bhi Karunga

Social media star Faisal Shaikh shared his plans of getting married at sangeet function of Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh.