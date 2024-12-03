After Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla Faces Song Ban Ahead Of India Tour?

Tauba Tauba hitmaker Karan Aujla has landed in a soup ahead of his India tour. After Diljit Dosanjh, the Softly singer faces a song ban in his concerts. According to the reports, a complaint has been filed against the singer for allegedly promoting alcohol through his songs.

A police complaint was filed against Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla for promoting alcohol

According to a report in ABP, a complaint has been filed against him by Professor Panditrao Dharnevar, alleging that Karan's music promotes harmful content, including the glorification of alcohol, drugs, and violence.

Karan Aujla | Image: X

In the complaint, Dharnevar has requested that Karan refrain from performing songs such as Chitta Kurta, Adhia, Few Days, Alcohol 2, Gangsta, and Bandook during his shows. He further stated that if Karan continues to perform these songs, he will file a defamation petition against the SSP and DGP of Chandigarh, arguing that these songs could negatively influence the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh faced the same accusations just on the day of his concert

He is the same person who filed a case against Diljit Dosanjh. Previously, Dharnevar had lodged a complaint requesting that the global icon refrain from performing certain songs at his live shows. In response, the Telangana government issued a legal notice, instructing him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Diljit Dosanjh | Image: X