Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

After Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat Gives Glimpse Of His Pehli Rasoi | PHOTOS

Pulkit Samrat broke the norms by cooking halwa and other snacks for Kriti Kharbanda's family in Bengaluru on Thursday as his pehli rasoi ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat cooking halwa | Image:Pulkit Samrat/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kriti Kharbanda has fallen in love all over again with her actor-husband Pulkit Samrat, as he cooked his pehli rasoi and made a dessert for the actress. The couple, who are in Bengaluru, is enjoying their marital life to the fullest. Kriti has shared photos on her social media handle in which Pulkit is showing off his cooking skills. Alongside the photos, she has also penned a long note expressing her happiness. When asked why is he celebrating his pehli rasoi “We've both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship,” the actor said. This has come after Kriti shared photos from her pehli rasoi ceremony at Pulkit's house in Delhi.

A sneak peek into Pulkit Samrat's Pehli Rasoi

Tagging Pulkit as a “green flag”, Kriti shared a string of pictures of Pulkit from the kitchen, while he made the halwa. The actress also shared images of the dish after it was plated. “Green flag alert! Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn't think this was possible, but yet, It happened. Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he's making halwa,” she wrote alongside the images.

“I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, "halwa bana raha hoon, it's my pehli rasoi. I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, ‘That's so silly, we've both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship’," she added.

“You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I'll cook for our family here in Bengaluru. Simple! He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple,” she further added.

Kriti then thanked her husband for showing that she made the “best decision”.

The actress said: “@pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that's ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you're the best decision l've ever made.

“Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! Thu Thu Thu P.S. the pictures aren't so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world.”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Sanon had a dreamy wedding in Haryana

The couple got married in an intimate wedding on March 15, after dating for a few years. Their wedding venue was ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram. Their wedding was attended by their family and close friend including Varun Shama, Manjot Singh, and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

