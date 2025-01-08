Published 22:47 IST, January 8th 2025
After Pratik Utekar's Cryptic Post, Dhanashree Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzi Chahal: My Silence Is Not A Sign..
Amid speculations of their divorce, Dhanashree Verma releases an official statement addressing her separation rumours with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Actress and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has finally broken her silence for the first time on the divorce rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In recent days, speculation about their separation dominated the media, while online users once again resorted to character-shaming Dhanashree.
Breaking her silence, Dhanashree shared her thoughts on Instagram, revealing that the past few days have been extremely challenging for her and her family. She expressed concern about how "faceless trolls were writing baseless things without fact-checking, spreading hatred, and damaging her reputation and character."
In her post, she wrote, “I have earned my name and respect through years of hard work. My silence is not a sign of my weakness but of my strength. While hate spreads so easily online, it takes a lot of courage and kindness to lift others up.”
