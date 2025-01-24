After Vishal Dadlani, Antara Mitra 'Shamelessly' Calls Out Jasleen Royal For Her Coldplay Performance: Put Music On Top...

British band Coldplay set the stage on fire with their concert at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai for three days, ie, January 18, 19 and 21. Singer Jasleen Royal who scripted history to be the first Indian singer for opening the show is being criticised for her singing. After Vishal Dadlani, now singer Antara Mitra has called out Kho Gaye Hum Kahan singer.

Antara Mitra reacts to Jasleen Royal’s opening act for Coldplay

Singer Antara Mitra took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “The brightest idea was this representation of Indian music scene for Coldplay. I am shamelessly calling this out ! Because someone from the same field should! I have an iron gut so I am doing it! Please all you bigges out there taking decisions of this level! My only request is please put music on top and then your number game”.

Singer Antara story | Soure: Instagram

After the post of Antara went viral on Reddit, users took to comment section to share their opinion as well. One user wrote, “I saw some clips and she really she can’t sing. The audience deserves better.”. Another user wrote, “I thought was exaggerating until I saw those cops and she sang so terribly. Even the audience’s pitch was better than hers. It was truly embarrassing to watch her perform.”

File photo of Jasleen Royal | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Antara Mitra is a playback singer and currently she is judge on reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She has sung songs including Saree Ka Fall Sa from R…Rajkumar, Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si from Rajneeti, Janam Janam song from Dilwale and Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani among others.

File photo of Antara Mitra | Source: IMDb

Jasleen Royal’s act at Coldplay concert in Mumbai

After Jasleen Royal shared the video of her singing, netizens heavily trolled her for singing. Music composer and playback singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram stories and shared his opinion. He wrote, “I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as ‘the scene.”

Vishal Dadlani's story | Source: Instagram