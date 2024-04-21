Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Share Special Photo With Daughter Aaradhya On Anniversary

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The actors took to their social media accounts to share a picture from their intimate celebrations of the day.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai ring in anniversary with daughter Aaradhya

On April 20, Aishwarya and Abhishek took to their Instagram accounts to make a joint post on the occasion of their anniversary. They shared a family picture with their 12-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Sharing the photo, the actors simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

In the photo, the Devdas actress donned a powder pink coloured outfit and kept her tresses open for the evening. Abhishek, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige outfit while Aaradhya was dressed in a floral attire. Fans and followers of the actress took to the comments section to extend their wishes to the couple.

All about Abhishek-Aishwarya’s love story and dreamy wedding

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai featured in several movies together before their courtship. The couple starred in romantic movies like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho. In an old interview, Abhishek stated that they fell in love during the shoot of Umrao Jaan. He also shared that he proposed for wedding to Aishwarya following the film.

A file photo from Aishwarya-Abhishek wedding | Image: Instagram

However, the actual proposal took place in Toronto. During the Cannes Film Festival, the Guru actor told IANS, “Toronto has always been very special for me. The last time I premiered my film here, I proposed to my wife.” Fans of the couple are eager to see them on screen together again. The couple got married in 2007 in the presence of close friends and family. The nuptials were held in Bachchans' Mumbai residence – Jalsa.

