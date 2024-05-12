Advertisement

The Akkineni family appears to be kicking up their feet for some down time over the event. A recent picture shared by Sushanth Akkineni, shares a glimpse into an intimate get together, the actor had hosted at his residence, attended by his cousins, each taking a break out of their busy schedules.

Akkineni cousins reunite



Sushanth Akkineni took to his Instagram handle, to share a happy frame, featuring him alongside his hefty group of cousins. Present for the intimate gathering held at the actor's house, was Naga Chaitanya and brother Akhil Akkineni. Also choosing to spend down time with the troop of cousins, were Supriya and Sumanth.

The caption to the post read, "Cousins Connect!" implying how the get together was exclusively for the group of Akkineni cousins. Sushanth also shared the post to his Instagram stories with the beaming caption, "moments like this" followed by a heart. The comments section of the post was soon flooded with reactions from the internet, most of which appreciated these busy lot of cousins taking some time out on the weekend to connect with one another. Several comments reflected on the picture perfect frame, calling the lot a "beautiful family". Another comment chimed in with "Cousins council", an appropriate description for the picture.

What is next for Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni?



Naga Chaitanya was last seen in 2023 film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film saw him take on the role of an earnest police officer. He is currently in the midst of mounting Thandel, with Chandoo Mondeti. The film will see him star opposite Sai Pallavi, essaying the role of a fisherman who accidentally transgresses into international waters.

Akhil Akkineni on the other hand, was last seen in film Agent. The film turned out to be a colossal box office disaster. Nonetheless, the actor has moved on to his next - also set to be a big budget action entertainer. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film is reportedly set to be bankrolled by Hombale Pictures.