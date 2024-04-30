Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya's old video is going viral on the internet, in which she admits to "two-timing" in a past relationship. The actor is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala and was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whom he dated for over 7 years before tying the knot in 2017.

Everyone should experience everything: Naga Chaitanya

In the viral video shared on Reddit, Naga Chaitanya can be seen promoting one of his movies. When the host asks if he has ever two-timed in a relationship, the actor shows the blackboard that reads, "Yes!!". He added, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all experiences, now it’s time to settle down.”

However, it is unclear which relationship the actor is talking about in the clip because back then he was married to Samantha. Their marriage lasted four years and in October 2021, the couple announced their separation.

Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. It all started when Pinkvilla reported last year that the duo was snapped at the actor's new house. Later, several photos from their vacation went viral, adding fuel to the rumours. The duo is yet to react to the dating rumours.

(A viral photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita | Image: Instagram)

What's the update on Thandel?

On the work front, Chaitanya is busy shooting for his next film co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film is touted to be based on a real-life event that happened in the Srikakulam region. Thandel is slated to hit the theatres this year in five regional languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is reported that Netflix has acquired the digital rights for Rs 40 crore.