Hollywood star Alec Baldwin recently reflected on his sobriety journey and being drug-free for 39 years. The Rust actor appeared on a recent episode of a podcast to talk about his life and career. He recalled the time when he used to snort a line of cocaine every day for two years.

Alec Baldwin talks about his addiction problem

During his appearance on the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, Baldwin looked back at his time as an addict. "I don't discuss this a lot," he admitted when asked about whether he drinks alcohol. “I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I'm 39 years sober. I got sober on February 23, 1985.”

The actor recalled moving from his hometown, New York City to Los Angeles in 1983. "I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn." He added that he and his friends in Hollywood "did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home—we took it back home. I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long. Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking.".

Alec Baldwin writes about his sobriety in his memoir

Though he largely keeps his sobriety journey private, Baldwin detailed many such experiences in his 2017 memoir. In his 20s, when he was “overdosing on drugs,” he added, “there was really, really a lot of pain in there.” Explaining how he keeps calm, he said, “I do try to meditate.”

He added that the task is not without its challenges, considering the kids he shares with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, at home in New York. “Meditating with seven children is like trying to play ping pong on the deck of an aircraft carrier. It's a real pain, man," he added.