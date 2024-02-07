English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Shooting On Rust Set

Alec Baldwin was charged by New Mexico prosecutors for a second time after they initially dropped charges.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges lodged against him by New Mexico prosecutors. The incident happened in the year 2021 during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the A-list actor. The actor has maintained that he didn't pull the trigger on the firearm. 

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty 

Alec was indicted for a second time after charges were initially dropped following a five-month investigation. Baldwin entered the not guilty plea in a court filing. This waived off his virtual court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning. He was not arrested.

However, there are many conditions put forward for his release. The actor is barred from possessing any firearms, leaving the country or coming into contact with anyone who may testify in the case. The court has permitted him to have contact with witnesses connected with the Rust production. He is not allowed to discuss the incident or potential testimony.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the order stated, “Discussion about the incident is permitted with the witnesses who are named as civil co-defendants only so long as such conversations are held exclusively in the presence of attorneys for civil litigation purposes”. It added, “The defendant will not directly or indirectly solicit witnesses or members of the case and crew to participate in the documentary with Moxie films or to obtain statements regarding safety on the Rust set outside of standards investigative procedures.”

If convicted, Baldwin will face a sentence of 18 months. 

Advertisement

More about the case 

Baldwin, who happens to be the lead actor and a co-producer on the Western movie Rust was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Advertisement

Baldwin claimed that he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

The shooting has resulted in a series of civil lawsuits, including wrongful death claims filed by members of Hutchins’ family. Baldwin and other defendants have disputed those allegations.

Advertisement

With inputs from AP

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education22 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement